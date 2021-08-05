Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

TBLA stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taboola.com stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 627,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.42% of Taboola.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

