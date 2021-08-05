Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.20.
TBLA stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.44.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
