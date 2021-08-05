Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of B stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.