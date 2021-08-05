Oppenheimer Weighs in on AMETEK, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AMETEK stock opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.51. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

