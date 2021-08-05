Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.78.

Cummins stock opened at $231.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.09. Cummins has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

