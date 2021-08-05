Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $21.01. Option Care Health shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 11,804 shares.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,266,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,758,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 406.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

