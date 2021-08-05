Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Oracle stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,524. The company has a market capitalization of $251.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 226,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,760,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,002,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

