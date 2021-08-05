OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $862.08 million, a PE ratio of -171.12 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.