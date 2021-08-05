Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,340 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,292 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Illumina by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $509.75. 2,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,286. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.89.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $3,008,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

