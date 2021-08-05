Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,440 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $39.94. 163,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,368,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.01. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

