Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

