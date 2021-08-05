Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 170.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,784 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $41,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 548.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,762,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,783,143,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $10.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.77. 201,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $259.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.