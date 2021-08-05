Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 70,180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,899. The company has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.27.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

