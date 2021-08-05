OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.27

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 632453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.09.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$929.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.