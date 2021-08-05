ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.83

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 1965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

ORIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $583.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,798 shares of company stock valued at $145,494 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,802,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

