Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Tops $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $7.36 million and $462,936.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00101533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00138989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,088.08 or 1.00382116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00832605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

