Origin Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $4.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $938.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $46.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

