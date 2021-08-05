Origin Protocol Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $262.45 million and approximately $53.57 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00911988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00097008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,392,959 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.