Ormeus Coin Price Tops $0.0075 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $268,699.03 and approximately $2,137.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00102425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00145982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,102.69 or 0.99736119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.57 or 0.00862662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.