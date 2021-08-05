Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.79 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,080,365 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.92 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71.

In other news, insider Brad George bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

