Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 75.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $3,051,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,800 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,705,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

