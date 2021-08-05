Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,063.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,800.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $101,705,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

