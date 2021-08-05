Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

