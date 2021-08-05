OST (OST) Price Tops $0.0034

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, OST has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $60,391.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.55 or 0.00927012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00095797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.