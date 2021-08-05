Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.14% of Otonomy worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 925,551 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. Research analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

