Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. 103,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

