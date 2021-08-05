Ouroboros Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,532.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $46,945.12 and $2,532.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00145389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.70 or 0.99519540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.00851109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.