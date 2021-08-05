Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 6,960 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,745 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 88,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

