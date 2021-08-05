Outfitter Financial LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 2.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

AMAT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.11. The stock had a trading volume of 237,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,472. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,171 shares of company stock worth $44,623,575. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

