Outfitter Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Dropbox accounts for approximately 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 356.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after buying an additional 1,210,822 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 182,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

