Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,403. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.