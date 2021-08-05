Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 232.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,776 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $23,744,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $16,744,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

