Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $381.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.69.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
