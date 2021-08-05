Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $381.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 777,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 473,052 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

