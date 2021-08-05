Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.92. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,070,061 shares.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $381.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.