Owens & Minor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,147 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,334% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

