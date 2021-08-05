PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

