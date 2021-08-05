Pad Chivukula Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. 2,256,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,668. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

