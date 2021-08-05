Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $14,081,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 15,423,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,299,949. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.37. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 126.3% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

