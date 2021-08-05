Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Perficient were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.34. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

