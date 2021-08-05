Paloma Partners Management Co Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $577.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

