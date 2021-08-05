Paloma Partners Management Co Has $312,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

PLAY stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,011 shares of company stock worth $5,515,953. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

