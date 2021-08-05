Paloma Partners Management Co Has $326,000 Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Jamf were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 73.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 5,263.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 501,328 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at $13,625,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after buying an additional 204,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 135,018 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,499.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock worth $321,260,469 over the last ninety days.

BATS:JAMF opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

