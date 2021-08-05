Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $301,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 46.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $143.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,190.08 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

