Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $317,000 in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,670,000 after acquiring an additional 420,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $10,653,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 180,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 136.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $803.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

