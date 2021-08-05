Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

NYSE DOOR opened at $112.16 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

