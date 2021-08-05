Pamela Kirby Acquires 1,000 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).
LON RKT opened at GBX 5,663 ($73.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £40.45 billion and a PE ratio of -25.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,360.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.77%.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
