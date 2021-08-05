Paparazzi Reaches Market Cap of $13,244.31 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00946191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00097214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044130 BTC.

About Paparazzi

PAZZI is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

