Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.20

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.20 and last traded at C$36.20, with a volume of 29821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.77%.

About Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

