Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $790.80 million, a P/E ratio of 215.11 and a beta of 0.85. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.