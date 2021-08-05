Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,750 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

