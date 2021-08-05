Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Joseph Doody Sells 9,615 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.26 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after purchasing an additional 266,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

